The Apostolic Nunciature in Nicaragua closed its headquarters in Managua, after the government of President Daniel Ortega asked the Vatican to suspend diplomatic relations last week after statements by Pope Francis that he described the Sandinista Executive as a “rude dictatorship,” reported this Saturday diplomatic sources.

“The Nunciature was closed after the Nicaraguan government unilaterally decided to suspend relations,” said the German embassy in Nicaragua, through its social networks.

The German ambassador in Nicaragua, Christoph Bundscherer, together with his colleagues from France, Brieuc Pont; from Italy, Simone De Santi, and a representative of the European Union (EU) delegation in Nicaragua, said goodbye to the Vatican’s charge d’affaires in Managua, Monsignor Marcel Diouf, “before his departure from the country.”

According to the Nicaraguan website Confidencial, Diouf left Nicaragua on Friday afternoon by land to Costa Rica, where he is.

The outlet, which cites diplomatic sources in Rome, reported that the headquarters of the Nunciature in Managua was left under the protection of the Government of Italy, through its embassy in Managua.

“Together with the Catholic Church, the representatives of the European Union in Nicaragua will also always defend the Christian values ​​of freedom, tolerance and human dignity,” said the German diplomat, who regretted the closure of the Nunciature.

The Italian ambassador expressed “the best wishes for the charge d’affaires of the Holy See in Managua, Monsignor Marcel Diouf.”

THE POPE AND THE “IMBALANCED” OF ORTEGA

The Nicaraguan government reported last Sunday “that a suspension of diplomatic relations has been proposed between the Vatican State and the Republic of Nicaragua,” after Pope Francis described the Executive of Daniel Ortega as a “rude dictatorship.”

Pope Francis pointed out that the Ortega government in Nicaragua was a “rude dictatorship”, one month after the sentence of the Nicaraguan bishop Rolando Álvarez to 26 years and 4 months in prison, according to an interview published on Friday of last week.

«With great respect, I have no choice but to think about an imbalance in the person who leads (Ortega). There we have a bishop in prison, a very serious man, very capable. He wanted to give his testimony and did not accept exile,” Pope Francis told the Argentine portal Infobae from his residence in Santa Marta, in Vatican City, on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of his papacy.

Vatican sources explained to EFE that Nicaragua made a request to the Holy See for the closure of the respective diplomatic headquarters, although there is still no break in diplomatic relations.

The request has been for the closure of both the nunciature, the Vatican representation in the Central American country, and the Nicaraguan embassy to the Holy See, they specified.

Although it would be a first step for the total rupture of diplomatic relations, which has not happened yet.

Nicaragua has not had an ambassador to the Holy See since September 21, 2021, when Ortega canceled the appointment of Elliette Ortega Sotomayor, and it only has a counselor minister for negotiations.

Likewise, in March of last year, the Government also expelled the apostolic nuncio, Monsignor Waldemar Stanislaw Sommertag.

On February 21, the Nicaraguan president described the Church as a “mafia” and accused it of being undemocratic for not allowing Catholics to elect the pope, cardinals, bishops, and priests by direct vote.EFE