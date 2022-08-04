If whole blood donations are in line with last year, from January to July 30 the number of plasma donations in the province of Udine fell by 14 percent, or 797 units. That is, they went from 5,604 to 4,807. The fact that, then, August is historically a critical month for the decrease in access to transfusion centers, has prompted the Friulian Blood Donors Association to launch an awareness campaign aimed not only at its 50,000 volunteers but to all those who can approaching this small gesture which, however, saves human lives.

“Do not take your plasma on vacation” is the slogan adopted, in fact, for the August campaign launched these days through the various social channels of the provincial Afds and of the individual sections scattered throughout the territory.

“We hope that the message will reach the greatest number of people through all traditional and digital media – declares the president Roberto Flora – the health emergency behind us must not make us forget that while many will go to enjoy their well-deserved holidays, others will stay at home and in hospitals hostages of the most diverse pathologies against which, however, the use of blood and blood products can make a difference. Before leaving, therefore, we invite all those who can donate to book and go to a transfusion center ».