Home News The appeal of blood donors: there is no plasma, “don’t take it on vacation”
News

The appeal of blood donors: there is no plasma, “don’t take it on vacation”

by admin
The appeal of blood donors: there is no plasma, “don’t take it on vacation”

If whole blood donations are in line with last year, from January to July 30 the number of plasma donations in the province of Udine fell by 14 percent, or 797 units. That is, they went from 5,604 to 4,807. The fact that, then, August is historically a critical month for the decrease in access to transfusion centers, has prompted the Friulian Blood Donors Association to launch an awareness campaign aimed not only at its 50,000 volunteers but to all those who can approaching this small gesture which, however, saves human lives.

“Do not take your plasma on vacation” is the slogan adopted, in fact, for the August campaign launched these days through the various social channels of the provincial Afds and of the individual sections scattered throughout the territory.

“We hope that the message will reach the greatest number of people through all traditional and digital media – declares the president Roberto Flora – the health emergency behind us must not make us forget that while many will go to enjoy their well-deserved holidays, others will stay at home and in hospitals hostages of the most diverse pathologies against which, however, the use of blood and blood products can make a difference. Before leaving, therefore, we invite all those who can donate to book and go to a transfusion center ».

See also  Chen Weijian: The CCP misjudged the situation in the Russia-Ukraine War and got into trouble | Russia-Ukraine War | Russia | Ukraine

You may also like

Towards a new cut in the tax wedge...

Accident in Rovigo: 28 year old Farra di...

Beauty’s anger: “I was beaten only because I...

Shanghai On August 3, 2022, there were no...

From the marks to CV and “judicial history”...

One hundred percent good at the Primo Levi...

5-year-old girl falls into a cliff in upper...

Dolomites, the heat strikes again: the images of...

Gdf seizes 141 million euros from Lanfranco Cirillo,...

Vittorio Veneto, review of the poison against a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy