In the summer of scorching heat, drought and glaciers that accelerate their melting; the summer of the partial collapse of the Marmolada glacier, with its dead, a large group of scientists launch an appeal to save the climate from Mont Blanc.

The “CFC – Climbing For Climate” event is in its fourth edition, promoted by the Network of Universities for Sustainable Development (RUS) and the Italian Alpine Club (CAI). Rectors, delegates and national representative authorities climb the glaciers of the “summit of Europe” “to launch an appeal for the strengthening of the fight against the climate crisis, the ecological crisis and the loss of biodiversity, with particular reference to alpine environments, but not only »reads the press release.

Who participates

The national event on Mont Blanc is held on Friday 22 and Saturday 23 July, organized by the University of Brescia, Italian Alpine Club (CAI) Section of Brescia, University of Valle d’Aosta, Piedmontese universities (Polytechnic of Turin, University degli Studi di Torino, University of Eastern Piedmont, University of Gastronomic Sciences), with the patronage of the Ministry of Ecological Transition (MiTE), Conference of Italian University Rectors (CRUI), Italian Glaciological Committee (CGI), Italian Alpine Club (CAI ), The Italian Alliance for Sustainable Development (ASviS), Legambiente and Universitas Montium (UNITA) and with the collaboration of ARPA Valle d’Aosta, the Safe Mountain Foundation and Alpine Troops Command, the Italian Army Command which for the first time participates at the event.

The Marmolada disaster

“The recent Marmolada disaster has deeply affected and saddened even those who, like the University groups for research and training on ecosystems and sustainable development, have always been fully aware of both the trajectory of global warming and the most painful implications for company – continues the press release -. Our research also confirms that every tenth of a degree increase in global average temperatures leads to increasingly catastrophic and irreversible increases in the risks and costs of the climate crisis. At all latitudes and for all societies, starting with ours. Climate change, the attack on biodiversity and natural balances are killing, directly and indirectly, millions of people every year, and the toll can only get worse. Precisely because we have been aware of this trajectory for a long time, our scientific commitment, dissemination and promotion of awareness of the intensity of these risks can only increase after the events of the Marmolada ».

“Climb the mountain together”

The glaciers of Mont Blanc are melting rapidly, like every glacier in the world, due to climate warming caused by the emissions of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere. “Climbing the mountain together, with commitment and a little effort, gives us the opportunity to reflect on what is essential, what energies and resources we can use better and less” reads the appeal.