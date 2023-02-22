news-txt”>

(ANSA) – REGGIO CALABRIA, FEBRUARY 22 – The “Breakfast” trial against Claudio Scajola, the former Minister of the Interior and current mayor of Imperia, began this morning before the judges of the Court of Appeal of Reggio Calabria. sentenced in the first instance to 2 years’ imprisonment for procured non-compliance with the sentence. A crime which, according to the ex-minister’s defence, should already be time-barred and which Scajola, present today in the courtroom, allegedly committed in favor of the former Forza Italia parliamentarian Amedeo Matacena, who died last September 16 in Dubai, where he refugee for ten years after being definitively sentenced to three years in prison, at the conclusion of the “Olimpia” trial, for external competition in a mafia association. Against the former minister, the prosecutor did not appeal.



In today’s hearing, the defendants’ lawyers Martino Politi and Maria Grazia Fiordalisi formulated some exceptions regarding the admissibility of the prosecution’s appeal against the acquittal obtained by their clients in the first instance. The Public Prosecutor’s Office insisted, however, on the request to reopen the hearing investigation, asking that the collaborator of justice Giuseppe Stefano Tito Liuzzo be heard in the courtroom.



The Court of Appeal, presided over by Lucia Monica Monaco, reserved the right to decide both on the objections of the defense and on the request of the Attorney General. You will probably do so in the next hearing scheduled for March 22nd.



As part of the “Breakfast” investigation, coordinated by the deputy prosecutor of Reggio Calabria, Giuseppe Lombardo, the former minister Scajola was also arrested in 2014 by the Dia.



(ANSA).

