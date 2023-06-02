The appeal: ‘The nuns should be attentive to gender fluid’ – breaking latest news

news-txt”>

“The question of gender is a theme that is particularly close to my heart”, says the new president of the Union of Major Superiors of Italy, Sister Micaela Monetti, in an interview with the monthly magazine of the Osservatore Romano ‘Women church world‘, anticipated by Vatican News. “There is an increasingly fluid world. We must welcome the Pope’s invitation to listen before judging and pigeonholing“. “Generally it is in the juniorate period, in the phase of perpetual vows that what emerges are real surprises for the formators as well”, continues Sister Monetti. “It is a field that is challenging us with strong and certainly disorienting questions. I don’t have the answers but it is necessary to live in this reality and seek God’s plan together. We cannot bypass this reality, proximity is needed”.