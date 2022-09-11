Bonatto: “In the summer 3 thousand people, it is a necessary service” The Municipality is also working on the coverage of general practitioners

Ash

Healthcare for mountain valleys is an important topic, even more so than in other territories. The lack of an open emergency room nearby and the retirement of general practitioners are undermining the certainties of the inhabitants of the “balcony of the Canavese”.

This is confirmed by the mayor of Frassinetto Marco Bonatto, who takes a position for the reopening of the emergency room in Cuorgnè in a clear and decisive manner: «Our town has grown over the years, especially in summer with the presence of tourists. During the holiday period the town is populated and we come to have about 3 thousand people who gravitate to Frassinetto and its villages – explains the mayor -. It is unthinkable to imagine being able to continue like this because a service of primary importance for the territory is lacking. We saw it when there were some road accidents, fortunately not serious, how important it is to know where to go quickly ». Valle Soana also joins the appeal: «We need prompt intervention at an unbearable distance. In this moment the territory is cornered »comments the mayor of Ronco Lorenzo Giacomino.

Add to this the problem of retirement of family doctors: “From 1 October we know that Dr. Franco Bosio will retire, who has numerous clients in our country (about 1300 in total with the other municipalities including Pont, ndr) – continues the mayor. – Last year we experienced the same situation when Dr. Danilo Grassi retired. On that occasion, the patients who remained uncovered were partially absorbed by Dr. Bosio and the same will happen, probably with his patients from 1 October. In fact, Dr. Enrico Chiades is still on duty. The problem will come when, in a year or two, he too retires. We are taking action to get more detailed information: citizens who will remain without a doctor will also interface with the Municipality. The fact remains, however, that the choice of the family doctor is strictly personal. It is obviously a discomfort, especially for the elderly, to be left without a doctor in the village, but as administrators we will do everything possible to avoid it ». Also in Pont we work in order not to miss another important presence for the community. –