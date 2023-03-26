Home News The appearance of Trump and Putin in the Israeli protests.. What is the secret?
The appearance of Trump and Putin in the Israeli protests.. What is the secret?

Angry Israeli protesters raised a banner reading “No one is above the law”, in protest against Netanyahu’s decision to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Gallant from his post.

Protesters raised pictures of “Netanyahu, Putin and Trump”, wearing orange jumpsuits symbolizing prison, during their demonstrations in the streets of Tel Aviv.

Israel is currently witnessing a state of complete chaos and popular anger against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s decision to dismiss Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

Israeli media said that the main Israeli cities are witnessing large and massive demonstrations against the policy of the Netanyahu government and the judicial reform plan, in addition to the decision to dismiss the Minister of the Occupation Army, Galant.

And the Hebrew media confirmed that the Israeli Consul General in New York, “Asaf Zamir,” submitted his resignation after the dismissal of the occupation army minister, Galant.

Protest organizers in Israel had announced calls for demonstrations at 22:00 on Kaplan Street in Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities, following the dismissal of Galant, the occupation army minister.

