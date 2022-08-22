Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, August 21st. Topic: Applications continue to expand and industries continue to innovate – Highlights of the 2022 World Robot Conference

Xinhua News Agency reporter

The 2022 World Robot Conference closed in Beijing on the 21st. The conference gathered the wisdom of global experts, gathered Chinese and foreign companies to display the latest achievements, and became an important window to observe the development of the robot industry. Experts and industry representatives at the meeting believed that through continuous innovation and deepening application, my country’s robot industry has shown a good momentum of development.

Focus on the “big competition” of high-precision robots

With the theme of “co-creation, sharing, negotiation and win-win”, this conference has set up three major sections of forum, exposition and competition and a series of supporting activities, which has been supported by 24 international institutions. More than 130 robot companies and scientific research institutions brought more than 500 exhibits to the expo, and more than 30 new products were launched during the expo.

At the booth of the Intelligent Robot Advanced Innovation Center of Beijing Institute of Technology, the quadruped robot with a self-weight of more than 30 kilograms started a “high jump” performance under the instruction of the staff. .

Zhang Weimin, deputy director of the Institute of Intelligent Robots of Beijing Institute of Technology, introduced that the motor, reducer, and controller are all independently developed, and behind the “dazzling technology” is the scientific research team’s years of technological accumulation and continuous innovation.

Since it was successfully held for the first time in 2015, the World Robot Conference has become an important platform to promote the exchange and cooperation of the global robot industry and technology. This expo is also guided by application needs, innovatively launched the “robot + application scenario” display mode, and created typical application scenarios such as construction and agriculture for the first time.

Collaborative robots with flexible and force-controlled features are increasingly applied to precision processing production lines; intelligent picking robots can collect image data of crops at different growth stages, and achieve precise picking through artificial intelligence technology; Jingdong, Meituan and other enterprises The unmanned delivery robot has been launched, and the contactless service scene has begun to take shape… The application of robots is accelerating and deepening.

“On the one hand, robot technology is constantly iterating, giving birth to many new products; on the other hand, the application scenarios of robots are becoming more and more extensive, and each scenario has spawned a new market and promoted the research and development of related products.” Liang Liang, deputy secretary-general of the Chinese Institute of Electronics, said.

Industrial agglomeration development and strive to create a highland for the robot industry

At the end of 2021, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the National Development and Reform Commission, the Ministry of Science and Technology and other departments and units issued the “14th Five-Year Plan for the Development of Robot Industry”, proposing to form a group of internationally competitive leading enterprises and a large number of innovative and growth-oriented enterprises. A good, specialized and new “little giant” enterprise has built 3 to 5 industrial clusters with international influence. At present, many places in the country are striving to build an innovative ecology suitable for the integrated development of the robot industry.

Taking the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone, where the robotics conference is held, as an example, in recent years, new technologies and new products in key areas have sprung up, and the atmosphere of regional innovation and entrepreneurship has become increasingly active. At this expo, 12 robot and intelligent manufacturing enterprises in the Economic Development Zone brought many innovative products to the exhibition.

As the “heart” of industrial robots, high-precision reducers have long relied on imports. In recent years, Zhitong Technology, an enterprise in the Economic Development Zone, has carried out industry-university-research cooperation with Beijing University of Technology, and the developed reducer has been recognized by the market. “This year’s orders have reached 70,000 units, and it is expected to reach 150,000 units next year.” said Liu Zepeng, general manager of the strategic development department of Beijing Zhitong Precision Transmission Technology Co., Ltd.

“Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone has laid out more than 60 smart factories, vigorously developing smart factories and black light factories, and giving more application scenarios to logistics robots and service robots.” Liu Li, deputy director of the Beijing Economic and Technological Development Zone Management Committee, introduced that the Economic Development Zone The district will further enhance the supporting capacity and modernization level of the industrial chain, and create an innovative industrial cluster of robots and intelligent manufacturing equipment.

Flexible workstations that combine vision systems and robot control systems, precision disinfection robots used in the medical service industry, and laser cutting workstations that can be used in various industries… In the exhibition area of ​​the Foshan Sino-German Industrial Service Zone of the Expo, more than 10 Foshan enterprises Group exhibition.

Li Jie, deputy director of the Foreign Cooperation Bureau of the Foshan Sino-German Industrial Service Zone (Sanlongwan) Management Committee, said that Sanlongwan currently has 56 robots and related upstream and downstream enterprises (institutions), and the agglomeration benefits are increasingly prominent.

Technology continues to innovate to a higher level

Wearing a lightweight exoskeleton robot, the exhibitor seems to be multiplied by strength, and it seems that it is effortless to lift heavy objects. “Thanks to the excellent domestic policy environment and broad market space, we continue to increase investment and make continuous breakthroughs in the fields of independent research and development of motors and intelligent compliance control.” Wang Chunlei, director of the Robot Center of China Electric Robotics Co., Ltd., introduced that the product has been It has been used in health care, logistics, fire protection and other fields.

Driven by market demand, driven by technological breakthroughs, and supported by policy guidance, the development of China‘s robotics industry has achieved remarkable results and the scale of the industry has grown rapidly. Industry insiders pointed out that while the breadth and depth of application are accelerating, the pace of technological innovation in China‘s robotics industry has accelerated significantly, and basic capabilities have been significantly improved.

Deng Qi, head of the general industrial business unit of ABB Robotics China, said that in recent years, China‘s robot industry has developed rapidly. More and more manufacturing enterprises have transformed and upgraded with the help of robots, and the upstream and downstream industry chains have become increasingly complete, especially reducers, motors, etc. In the past, a large number of high-precision parts and components imported from abroad were relied on. Domestic manufacturers have good products to replace them, which have been recognized by the international market.

The “14th Five-Year Plan for the Development of Robot Industry” proposes that by 2025, my country will become the source of global robot technology innovation, high-end manufacturing agglomeration and a new highland for integrated applications; by 2035, the comprehensive strength of my country’s robot industry will reach the international leading level, Robots have become an important component of economic development, people’s lives, and social governance. (Reporters Wang Junlu, Song Chen, Guo Yujing, Yang Na)

[

责编：张璋 ]