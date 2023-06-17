Home » The application related to the details of the cases against Bushra Bibi is scheduled for hearing
Lahore (Ummt News) The hearing on the petition related to the details of the cases filed against Chairman PTI’s wife Bushra Bibi will be held on June 19. The application related to the details of the cases filed against Bushra Bibi was fixed for hearing. The Registrar’s Office of the High Court has released the cause list related to the hearing of the case. Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafiq will hear the petition of Bashri Bibi on June 19. Also read: The court appointed to hear the intra-court appeal against the review order on the resignations of 61 PTI members of the National Assembly has sought the details of the cases from IG Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The court has also sought a report from Chairman NAB regarding the reference against Bushra Bibi.

