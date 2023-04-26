The Aquilino Bedoya school restaurant reopened

This educational institution in Pereira serves children and adolescents from the Ferrocarril commune, where many minors benefit from the School Meals Program (PAE). Hence the importance of having a school restaurant.

After the modernization of the restaurant’s hydraulic network, it returned to operation, benefiting more than 1,000 students from this public school.

For this, $62 million were invested, which allowed the adaptation of the grease trap in the laundry kitchen and the management of water from the sanitary batteries that are located on one of the sides of the school.

Seven workers carried out the optimization of the sanitation networks of the educational institution, within a period of 2 and a half months.

With this modernization, the students once again enjoyed the food prepared on site, after due to said situation and the recommendation of the Ministry of Health, the operation had to be suspended at the educational establishment while the intervention was carried out.