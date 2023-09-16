The Archaeological Museum of China Opens its Doors to the Public: Exploring the Rich History and Cultural Relics of the Nation

China Archaeological Museum Opens to the Public

At the opening ceremony, audience representatives jointly opened the door. Photo by our reporter Wang Haixin

Report from our newspaper (Reporter Liu Suya) The China Archaeological Museum was officially opened to the public yesterday. The China Archaeological Museum is a national-level professional archaeological museum under the Chinese Academy of History. It is located in the core area of ​​Beijing Olympic Park and is the display and dissemination center of the country’s large-scale historical, cultural, and archaeological relics.

As one of the first audience representatives, at the opening ceremony, Mr. An, a citizen, personally pushed the door open to the public, marking the official opening of the museum to the public. “I live nearby and watched this building come from scratch.”

Entering the gate, a “historical avenue” unfolds showing the timeline of China‘s historical development. The basic display in the museum is “Historical Chinese Tripods Cast Civilization – Exhibition of Cultural Relics and Documents of the Chinese Academy of History”, which features warehouse-style display and immersive experience, and is divided into “Origins of Civilization”, “Zhaizi China“, “Unification of Great Powers”, and “Harmony”. The five major themes of “Wanfang” and “National Awakening” focus on more than 5,000 years of Chinese civilization and the formation and development of a unified multi-ethnic country through more than 6,000 exquisite archaeological unearthed cultural relics and precious ancient books and documents collected by the Chinese Academy of History.

The Archaeological Museum of China reminds the public that non-visiting activities such as lectures, performances, interviews, commercial filming, self-media live broadcasts, and recordings are prohibited without applying for approval from the museum. Social groups or individuals are not allowed to carry out explanation activities in the museum without applying for approval from the museum.

Audiences view precious cultural relics exhibits at the China Archaeological Museum. Photo by our reporter Wang Haixin

Visiting Tips

The reservation platform has been launched, and a real-name system and time-scheduled reservations are implemented.

The opening hours are from 9:00 to 16:30 every Tuesday to Sunday. It is closed on Mondays (except holidays, the opening and closing times of the Spring Festival, May Day, National Day, etc. are subject to announcements). On Tuesdays, it is open to history, archaeology, cultural museums, and related museums. Open to unit groups and to the public Wednesday through Sunday.

Individual visitors can make reservations through official channels 3 days in advance and enter the museum with the valid ID used for reservation.

