The archaeologist took the people for a walk on the night of the museum

Archaeologist Mati Mandel during a museum night tour in Lihula. Andres Hion’s photo

In Lihula, the people who came to the museum night on Saturday evening were taken for a walk on the hill of Lihula manor and the ruins of the castle by the archaeologist Mati Mandel, who has thoroughly studied the history there.

“I’m talking about something that hasn’t been talked about that much before,” Mandel said before the walk. According to a newer theory, a piece of land in Lihula was converted to Christianity much earlier than has been assumed so far. “Even before the actual Christianization,” Mandel noted.

