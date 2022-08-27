Home News The area has been stable with some growth, and the yield per unit has remained flat and slightly decreased. my country’s early rice output increased by 0.4% year-on-year.
The area has been stable with some growth, and the yield per unit has remained flat and slightly decreased. my country's early rice output increased by 0.4% year-on-year.

The area has been stable with some growth, and the yield per unit has remained flat and slightly decreased. my country’s early rice output increased by 0.4% year-on-year.


The original title area is stable with some growth, and the unit yield is flat and slightly down

my country’s early rice output increased by 0.4% year-on-year

Source Economic Daily

Beijing, August 26 (Reporter Xiong Li) According to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on the 26th, this year, the sown area of ​​early rice in the country has increased steadily, the yield per unit has remained flat and slightly decreased, and the output of early rice has increased. The total output of early rice in the country this year is 28.123 million tons (56.25 billion catties), an increase of 106,000 tons (210 million catties) or 0.4% over 2021. The bumper harvest of summer grains and the stable yield of early rice in my country have laid a solid foundation for a bumper grain harvest throughout the year and provided a solid support for stabilizing the macroeconomic market.

Since the beginning of this year, the state has continued to raise the minimum purchase price of rice, increased incentives for large grain-producing counties, increased capital investment, and took various measures to stabilize double-cropping rice production. All regions have consolidated their responsibility for early rice production and continued to strengthen policy support. This year, the sown area of ​​early rice in the country was 4,755.1 thousand hectares (71.326 million mu), an increase of 0.4% over the previous year. The yield per unit of early rice was 5914.3 kg/ha (394.3 kg/mu), a decrease of 3.8 kg/ha (0.3 kg/mu) or 0.1% over the previous year.

