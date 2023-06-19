The Argentine DT Diego Cocca, out of the Mexican National Team – Diario La Página

The President Commissioner of the Mexican Soccer Federation, Juan Carlos ‘La Bomba’ Rodríguez, announced the departure of Diego Cocca as coach of the Mexican National Team, due to his performance in the Concacaf Nations League, as well as Rodrigo Ares de Parga, leaving Jaime Lozano as interim coach.

“It is a stage flawed by decision-making, rigor and transparency in appointments and by bad habits. The natural thing was to wait for the end of the Gold Cup, but it’s not possible in this perfect storm,” said ‘La Bomba’ Rodríguez through a statement on the official channels of the Mexican Soccer Federation.

Diego Cocca had a meeting with Juan Carlos Rodríguez on Monday morning, to talk about the balance that the Mexican team had after the Concacaf Nations League. At that meeting, the coach was informed that he would not continue in the national team.

“The natural thing is to wait for the Gold Cup to end, but given the circumstances, I inform you that I terminate the contract of Diego Cocca and his coaching staff, I also thank Rodrigo Ares de Parga”, commented Juan Carlos ‘La Bomba’ Rodriguez, in a message he made on social networks.

Diego Cocca was in charge of the Mexican National Team for 129 days, in which he only lost one game, against the United States, which caused the discontent of the Tricolor fans, who no longer filled the stadium for the game against Panama.

Now, in the place of Diego Cocca, Jaime Lozano, the coach who was third in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, with players like Sebastián Córdova and Henry Martín, currently considered for the Gold Cup, arrives to the Mexican National Team.

“Jaime Lozano as interim technical director, to face the Gold Cup, I thank him for agreeing to lead the team from here to the end, the players know you and love you well,” said Juan Carlos Rodríguez

Cocca was expected to lead the Gold Cup, although his departure from the Mexican team was decided at the last minute.

