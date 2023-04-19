The armed conflict generates suicides in young indigenous people of Chocó

The Women’s Program of the Chocó Indigenous Table blames the armed conflict for the suicide of four men and eleven women, between the ages of 12 and 28, so far in 2023.

He affirms that the armed conflict causes hunger, poverty, forced displacement, recruitment and forced disappearance, which leads to these terrible suicides.

“It is a call to the Colombian State, to the institutionality. We urgently need to start routes to prevent suicide and enable a safe space with permanent psychosocial support that knows our culture and our thoughts,” said Ilsa Banuvi Cáizamo, indigenous leader of the Embera Dóbida people and youth coordinator of the Territorial Council of Indigenous Peoples of Chocó. .

The communities demand that all armed actors respect them as civil society outside of the conflict. and they ask the national government to create an inter-institutional route that articulates training processes in the territories and a Technical Committee that facilitates the attention to their needs.

The Women’s Program affirms that they have identified fourteen forms of violence in their communities: psychological, political, economic, physical and sexual, structural and racist, among others. They pointed out several cases of gender-based violence, in different municipalities, that have occurred in the last three years: three femicides, two threats, four cases of human trafficking, 10 cases of labor exploitation of minors, three formal complaints of violent carnal access and 14 cases of domestic violence. However, they have expressed that their formal complaints have had no results.

The indigenous women of Chocó from the Embera (Katío, Dóbida, Chamí and Eyábida), Wounaan, Senú and Guna Dule peoples are working to build a public policy for Gender Equality and demand that they be recognized as political subjects. Likewise, they ask the government for a real commitment to implement their proposal that they define in three lines of action: political participation, governability and indigenous justice; human and collective rights.