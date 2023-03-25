At the facilities of the different units and military departments in the country, the Armed Forces promoted 5,000 reserve soldiers belonging to the 2003 first call levy. They completed their 12-month training in the Voluntary Military Civic Service.

In a solemn framework and with the usual honors, the discharge ceremony of conscripts, presided over by the commanders of the respective units and the presence of military and civilian delegations, as well as relatives of the young conscripts.

During these events, awards were given to new Reserve Soldiers who stood out as, “best military spirit” and “best esprit de corps” during the 12 months that his military training lasted.

“The young people who completed the military civic service received arduous training in the different areas of the military career as well as increased their civic fervor and values ​​such as honor, discipline and loyalty to the Homeland,” said a statement from the Armed Forces.

Certifications

Through agreements made with the Professional Training Service (SECAP)reserve soldier personnel received the training certificates approved in different areas such as; Garden design and construction, automotive brake system repair, motorcycle transmission system maintenance, installation of sanitary ware, preparation of bakery products, customer care and service, among other specialties that will serve for their performance in their work environment, thus contributing to national development. (AVV)