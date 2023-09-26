The Armenian Foreign Ministry told Al-Ghad: What happened in Nagorno-Karabakh is a victory for ethnic cleansing

Edmond Marukyan, Ambassador Extraordinary to the Armenian Foreign Ministry, described what happened in the Nagorno-Karabakh region as a victory for ethnic cleansing.

Maroukyan said, in statements to Al-Ghad, from Yerevan, that “what actually happened is that thousands of Armenians were displaced from the Karabakh region. There are approximately 19,000 Armenians who were displaced from this region, and this means that the problem between the two countries has not been resolved yet.” .

He added, “As for Azerbaijan, it pledged to respect human rights, but it launched a military operation this September against the Armenians, in violation of the treaty between the two countries, so I do not say that this is a victory,” asking: “Victory for what?” For ethnic cleansing?

Marukyan pointed out that “this land (Nagorno-Karabakh) is not a disputed land. The issue is related to the security of the Armenians living in Karabakh. There is no dispute over the territory, but the Armenians in Karabakh are not secure for themselves and do not enjoy peace in the region, and there are violations against humanity in this region.” The territory, this matter belongs to the people and does not affect the land itself.”

The Armenian official stressed that “there is no conflict over the region. This is a misinterpretation. The matter concerns the Armenians who are in the region. They must have rights that are respected, and they must practice their lives freely in their lands, but they were forced to leave their lands, and there are a number of Kabir has left this region for Armenia. They are leaving and their condition is no secret to anyone, and this is a humanitarian issue.”

Commenting on his country’s accusations that Moscow was abandoning them in this round, he said: “It is indeed a disappointment because there were pledges by Russia, and there was a tripartite agreement in 2020, according to which Moscow plays the role of security keeper in the region and in Karabakh, but they did not do their duty. Azerbaijan attacked the region and killed many civilians, and therefore we found that the Russian peacekeeping forces did nothing, and may have paved the way for this aggression, as they did not fulfill their obligations in this agreement, which is frustrating.”

He added that Armenia is still an ally of Russia, and is committed to all the treaties it signed, and now we find that about 100,000 kilometers have been occupied by Azerbaijan, noting that the matter is not related to NATO assistance or betting on the United States or the alliance.

Regarding the Iranian position on what is happening, he said: “Iran is considered a friendly and neighboring country to Armenia, and relations between them have been good for decades. Therefore, we are now strengthening our relations with it, and its declared position is that the borders are considered a red line and will not change. They will not accept any geographical change in the region.”

He added, “Armenia has a lot of discussions regarding humanitarian aid on the ground. The matter is very dangerous and there are very large numbers of exodus to Armenia. The United States is ready to help Armenia in this disaster by supplying it with $11.5 million.”