The Army came first

Luis Humberto Tovar Trujillo

A few days ago, when we began to learn about the bestialities of the government, among many others, but the most important is the deterioration of the institutions, beginning with the Public Force, the annihilation of their dignity and honor, and I was surprised at the time by some “raging” statements but, also, with a high content of value, commitment, and historical truth of General Zapateiro, when he told the president: “First it was the army and then the republic.”

It hurts that those general’s preludes had remained, “until now”, a simple allegory.

We are filling ourselves with that, we have stayed in simple expressions, just blah, blah, blah, and none of that, like in soccer, a lot of touch, touch, and nothing of that.

It’s a pity that, with the prestige of a general of that magnitude, he has only contributed more talk, and nothing in fact.

Now with the call of the former presidents Pastrana, for now Gaviria, to adorn the next elections, and with the verticality of Vargas Lleras, the general joins, and others, in the case of María Frenada Cabal representing the leading woman, until completing the honor roll, of those who interpret the reality of the deterioration of the country, while the government looks the other way.

On a daily basis, the government’s daily bread is carrying out coups d’état, violating the political navigation chart and the established laws, while on the other hand, passivity, although silent throughout the government, is very eloquent in demonstrations of rejection, but only until now, it seems that the opposition is organizing to face the defense of democratic institutions.

Hopefully that’s the case, and not siren songs while Colombia advances to the precipice.

If the army was first because it does not act as the first on the battlefront, when it is constitutionally obliged to come out in defense of democracy; Did General Zapateiro waste time in forming that cadre of generals later beheaded by the government, and without any serious consequences?

Or will we have to resort to Cicero’s first catilinaria, “Quousque tandem abutere Catilina patientia nostra”?, until when Catilina abuses our patience.

How long will we Colombians continue to have the patience to endure their own destruction; Perhaps it will be that the day they end our patience, it will be too late for reconstruction, with the costs in time, economics, and institutional values ​​to reorient development again, with patience, and in the shortest possible time, and make Colombia again a good housing with good quality jobs, as the best contribution to improving the living conditions of citizens.

It will dawn and we will see.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

