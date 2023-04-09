Home News The army expels Ethiopians who infiltrated into Sudanese territory in Al-Fashqa
The army expels Ethiopians who infiltrated into Sudanese territory in Al-Fashqa

The army expels Ethiopians who infiltrated into Sudanese territory in Al-Fashqa

Sudani Net:

An army force raided Ethiopians who infiltrated agricultural land in the Al-Fashqa Al-Kubra area, with the aim of cleaning it in preparation for planting it next season.

The farmer in Al-Fashqa area, Muawiya Othman Al-Zein, said that an army force raided Ethiopians who infiltrated into the recovered Sudanese lands in Al-Fashqa, and began cleaning the land by burning weeds and cutting trees, east and north of the “Tomat Al-Luday” camp.

He emphasized that the Ethiopian groups fled and their equipment was seized, and the farmer in Al-Fashqa Al-Kubra, Muawiya Othman Al-Zein, had revealed a large presence of Ethiopian labor in the Al-Fashqa Al-Kubra area, during his speech at a forum on (Agriculture, Challenges and Opportunities) at the Police House in Gedaref, he revealed the presence of numbers Of the Ethiopians, they carry out cleaning operations and preparations for the next season inside the recovered Sudanese lands in Al-Fashqa.

He pointed out that the local authorities in the Ethiopian governorate of “Al-Hamra” had distributed Sudanese lands to a number of Ethiopian farmers, calling on officials at the state presidency to urgently intervene to resolve these problems and stop the new Ethiopian incursion into the Al-Fashqa Al-Kubra area.

