the army of the Russian Federation shelled Kharkiv and its suburbs – the situation at the front

Last day, the army of the Russian Federation carried out 8 missile and 37 air strikes on Ukraine and carried out about 45 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas. There are dead and wounded among the civilian population, destroyed and damaged private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported.

In particular, late in the evening on April 22, Kharkiv and suburban villages came under rocket fire.

According to Oleg Sinegubov, the head of the Kharkiv Military District, the enemy used S-300 missiles. One of them hit the private sector in the village of Kotlyari, Kharkiv district. A civil infrastructure object in Kharkiv itself was also hit, and a large-scale fire broke out. In total, at least 5 “arrivals” were recorded in the city and region.

“Kharkiv is under fire. In the Novobavarsky district, a fire broke out at a civil infrastructure object due to rocket fire… Also, strikes were recorded in the Slobidsky and Osnovyansky districts. In both cases, civilian objects were under fire,” — the Mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov said.

Yevhen Vasylenko, the spokesman for the rescuers of the Kharkiv region, clarified that one of the hits was recorded on the territory of a private home in Kotlyari. The rocket hit near the garage, it was destroyed. Also, three cars were damaged, and four private households were affected by the blast wave. At the same time, according to the State Emergency Service, there were no injured or killed as a result of Russian strikes on Kharkiv and its suburbs.

Meanwhile, the Russian enemy continues to storm the strengthening of the Armed Forces in the Bakhmut, Avdiiv, and Marin directions — 58 enemy attacks were repelled there during the day. The fiercest battles continue for Bakhmut and Maryinka. In the Avdiiv direction, the enemy’s offensive actions were conducted in the Novokalynovoy districts of Donetsk region, but were unsuccessful.

The enemy continues to conduct defensive operations in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions. Over 30 settlements, including Kherson, were bombarded with mortar and artillery fire last day.

In response, the Air Force of the Defense Forces carried out 8 strikes on areas where the occupiers were concentrated. An enemy Mi-24 helicopter and 4 enemy BpLAs were also shot down (2 reconnaissance — “Orlan-10” and “Zala”, as well as 2 kamikaze drones of the “Lancet” type). And units of rocket forces and artillery during the day hit 4 areas of concentration of manpower, 2 ammunition warehouses and two more important military objects of the enemy.

General data on enemy losses as of the morning of April 23 are as follows.

Meanwhile, experts of the American Institute for the Study of War, based on the publications of Russian military bloggers and data from other sources, concluded that in the Kherson region the Armed Forces of Ukraine occupied part of the territory on the left bank of the Dnieper north of Oleshok (7 km southwest of the city of Kherson) and advanced . to the northern outskirts of the settlement along the road west of Dacha (10 km south of Kherson).

Thus, Russian forces may not control the islands on the Kinka and Chaika rivers less than half a kilometer north of geolocated Ukrainian positions near the Antonivsky Bridge.

On April 20 and 22, Russian media reported that Ukrainian forces had been holding positions on the eastern bank of the Kherson region for several weeks, had established stable supply lines to these positions, and regularly conducted sorties in the area — all of which indicate a lack of Russian control over the area. In particular, as of April 22, they could not control some islands in the Dnieper delta southwest of Kherson, which implies a possible offensive of Ukrainian troops on these islands. Also, military bloggers assume that the low rate of fire of the Russian artillery “allowed” the landing on the eastern bank of the Dnieper.

At the moment, according to the Institute’s experts, Russian troops can give priority attention to maintaining the defense in the Oleshok and Novaya Kakhovka areas, leaving the islands in the Dnieper delta “unsupervised”. However, ISW doubts Ukraine’s ability and willingness to maintain a stable position in the area.

We will remind you that the Defense Forces of Ukraine are actively preparing for the spring counteroffensive, the fate of which can be determined already on its first day. In turn, the Newsweek magazine, citing “secret” or “top secret” data of the special services, names the date of the start of the counteroffensive as April 30.

