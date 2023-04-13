Natives say that the military shot a member of the reservation, which is why they decided to “hold them against their will.”

What happened this April 12, 2023 in the village of La Paila, rural area of ​​the municipality of Toribio, CaucaSan Francisco reservation, where 16 soldiers were kidnapped, who were complying with a court order issued by the Attorney General’s Office, reminds us of the violent images, when in 2012, following the seizure of the military base, located in the Berlin hill, also in Toribio, by a group of Nasa indigenous people who tried to evict the forces of order from their territory, dragging the soldiers hand and foot.

In response to what happened, the National Army issued a statement, in which it says that troops from the Cauca Specific Command were present in the village of La Pila, Toribío municipality, in compliance with a court order issued by the Attorney General’s Office, where a subject who was required for the crime of aggravated homicide and manufacturing, carrying and illegal possession of firearms was captured.

In the development of the judicial procedure, the troops were surrounded in a riotous and violent manner by more than 700 people, apparently inhabitants of the sector and community members of the Indigenous Guard, who prevented the proceeding from continuing, and from which the individual captured at the time was injured. try to flee the place.

Preliminary information indicates that the subject was injured while trying to escape, apparently as a result of a cut on one of his legs; however, this will be a reason for investigation by the competent authorities to confirm or refute it.

After that, as reported, the community interfered and took the subject to a hospital in the region.

In the place, a commission made up of officials from the Municipal Mayor’s Office, the Government of Cauca, the Ombudsman’s Office, the Toribío Ombudsman and traditional authorities mediated in the situation; the troops are close to continue with the development of their constitutional mission.

It is reiterated, says the statement, that the military personnel fulfill the assigned constitutional mission. Military operations are legitimate and help create security conditions and guarantee the enjoyment of the rights of the civilian population.

It is stated that the military Unit will file the respective complaints for kidnapping and riot, among other punishable conducts that could be configured, before the competent authorities.

It is warned that the Third Division of the National Army will continue to carry out military operations against illegal armed groups that seek to affect the security of the inhabitants of the department of Cauca.

For its part, the Indigenous Guard justified the actions of the natives, because the uniformed officers would have injured a member of the reservation, which is why they decided to “hold them against their will.”

Given this fact, the Attorney General of the Nation Francisco Barbosa spoke out, emphatically saying that what happened to the soldiers had not been a detention, but a kidnapping committed by a group of indigenous people in Toribío, Cauca.

“Let’s put the country a bit seriously and say things clearly, kidnapping is kidnapping and there are no such retentions, that is a pipe dream and a mess that has been told to the country and we will continue to investigate all these behaviors within the framework of the Code Penalty,” the prosecutor said.