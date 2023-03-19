The Turkish police arrested 3 Turkish officers in Hatay province, in connection with the killing of two Syrian citizens, following the arrest of 8 Syrians by the “Gendarmerie” forces, who detained them in the center and subjected them to severe torture.

Today, Sunday, Mazen Alloush, director of the public relations office at the Bab al-Hawa border crossing between Syria and Turkey, announced that “the port received a group of eight citizens, one of whom was a corpse, and the bodies of the other seven had traces of deep wounds and severe fractures.” They had tried to enter Turkey illegally, but the gendarmerie arrested and tortured them.”

The lawyer, who is following the case file, confirmed that Turkish media published news about eight Syrian citizens who entered Hatay, Turkey by smuggling, on March 11, where they were arrested by the Turkish gendarmerie, and two of them (17 and 50 years) were forced to drink diesel fuel. ) to die after that.

In turn, Syrian media reported that one of the Syrian citizens who had been tortured died later in the hospital, while two others were in the intensive care unit.

After the death of the Syrian citizens, the Public Prosecutor in Rehaniyeh launched an investigation on charges of “killing people.” As part of the investigations, two ordinary officers and a first-class officer were arrested, while three soldiers were conditionally released after their statements were taken.

