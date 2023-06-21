The arrest of a woman in Beni Mellal for fraud and fraud

Electronic science – Beni Mellal

Yesterday, Tuesday, June 20, members of the state authority of the judicial police in the security state of Beni Mellal were able to arrest a 30-year-old woman with a criminal record, on suspicion of her involvement in a case related to fraud and fraud.

The interests of the judicial police in Beni Mellal had opened a judicial investigation under the supervision of the competent Public Prosecution on the background of its receipt of complaints by people accusing a woman of robbing them of varying sums of money in exchange for fake promises and deceptive assurances to mediate for them and employ them in a company specialized in guarding and cleaning work in a local hospital, before it resulted in Researches and investigations carried out on identifying the suspect and arresting her in one of the city’s neighborhoods.

The suspect was kept under theoretical guard at the sign of the research conducted under the supervision of the competent Public Prosecution to reveal all the circumstances, circumstances and backgrounds of this case, as well as identifying all the criminal acts attributed to the person concerned.

