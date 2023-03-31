Home News The art of the Venezuelan Gego arrives at the Guggenheim in “New York”
The art of the Venezuelan Gego arrives at the Guggenheim in “New York”

USA5578. NEW YORK (UNITED STATES), 03/31/2023.- A man takes photos of one of the works of the Venezuelan artist Gertrud Goldschmidt (1912-1994), known as Gego, today, in the exhibition “Gego: Measuring Infinity ” at the Guggenheim Museum in New York (USA). More than two hundred works by the multidisciplinary Venezuelan artist Gego propose to “measure the infinite” at the Guggenheim Museum in New York, which is offering a retrospective of the career of this exponent of Latin American abstraction starting this Friday. EFE/ Angel Colmenares

New York, ).- More than two hundred works by the Venezuelan multidisciplinary artist Gego propose to “measure the infinite” in the Guggenheim Museum in New Yorkwhich offers from this Friday a retrospective of the career of this exponent of Latin American abstraction.

Gertrud Goldschmidt (1912-1994), known as Gego, He was born into a Jewish family in Germany, a country from which he emigrated shortly after graduating in architecture and engineering, in 1939, at the arrival of Nazism, after obtaining a visa in Venezuela, where he integrated, settled and spent his entire life.

