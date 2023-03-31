New York, ).- More than two hundred works by the Venezuelan multidisciplinary artist Gego propose to “measure the infinite” in the Guggenheim Museum in New Yorkwhich offers from this Friday a retrospective of the career of this exponent of Latin American abstraction.

Gertrud Goldschmidt (1912-1994), known as Gego, He was born into a Jewish family in Germany, a country from which he emigrated shortly after graduating in architecture and engineering, in 1939, at the arrival of Nazism, after obtaining a visa in Venezuela, where he integrated, settled and spent his entire life.