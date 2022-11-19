UDINE. You enter the magic of her loft-studio in Udine and you immediately find yourself a young Peggy Guggenheim immortalized in black and white, among gigantic white orchids, cat-shaped sculptures and pyramids of books that mention him.

The protagonist of this story on his Bday is Giorgio Celiberti, the artist born here on November 19, 1929, who celebrated his birthday on Saturday with friends, often collectors. A continuous passage of people who greet him, make a toast, celebrate him.

The artist from Udine Celiberti turns 93: “My message? That people love each other” news/lartista_celiberti_compie_93_anni_con_un_messaggio_la_cosa_piu_bella_che_posso_dire_e_che_le_persone_si_vogliano_bene-12250646/&el=player_ex_12250630″>

Celiberti has a close relationship with Venice and the glorious lagoon years of the American patron. As a boy, a young student at the artistic high school in Venice, he shared a room at the Accademia pension with Tancredi Parmegiani, the handsome painter friend of the Guggenheim, including his daughter. Celiberti who enters Emilio Vedova’s studio, and is in contact with his best colleagues, before leaving for Paris and London. Giorgio Celiberti: the youngest artist ever called in the Biennial seasons. He wasn’t even nineteen when he exhibited in 1948. And this year? Venice celebrates it with an event: a well-deserved solo show at the Archives of the Biennale during the 2022 edition.

Well, Celiberti brings with him even today, ninety-three years old, on this important day, the magic of a smile, blue, childish, wide-eyed and well disposed – still – towards life. To remind us that just the day before, November 18, the anniversary of the hundred years since the death of Marcel Proust passed on the calendar, we ask him a question.

Proust is the greatest European storyteller capable of stopping time, recounting the memory. What is your sense of time that passes and doesn’t come back?

«The artist’s face lights up: “I don’t have much time to remember. Nor do I have time to think about the things to come. I am a serene man who works a lot. My work helps me to live».

But don’t you miss your youth?

«Sometimes, when friends arrive, the conversation falls on the things of youth. From when I was a child. But I’m usually tied to the facts of life. And I want people to love each other.”

Hearts, butterflies, themes as dear as windows to Terezin, with the sufferings of a story. Years and years inside the gesture of art.

«I was born painting. My mother had given me a room all to myself, I wasn’t in elementary school yet. And I made holes in the wall and filled them with little things I found: colored stones, pieces of ceramic, fossil wood, and then I covered them with a small piece of glass, fixed in the wall with the stucco that I removed from the windows of the room».

Celiberti has crossed the world of Italian and international art with generosity, receiving recognitions, mentions, prizes. Participation in important exhibitions, such as the invitation to the Marino Marini Museum in Pistoia in 2018. We like to remember that eight hundred square meter fresco on the vault of the Kawakyu hotel in Shirahama, Japan that he had prepared in Udine by renting a megaspace. What unites East and West?

«The love”.

Your land is Friuli Venezia Giulia: what are the colors of this place?

«My colors are those of the soul. Those of being together with people ».

To experience the joy of all the people who pass by to greet him on his birthday, you have to smile, in peace, together with him. The “sweet” Giorgio Celiberti, who in remembering his wife Ina, with whom he spent more than seventy years, sighs and is moved.