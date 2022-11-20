Home News The artist from Udine Celiberti turns 93: “My message? That people love each other”
News

The artist from Udine Celiberti turns 93: “My message? That people love each other”

by admin
The artist from Udine Celiberti turns 93: “My message? That people love each other”

When you enter the magic of her loft-studio in Udine and you immediately find yourself a young Peggy Guggenheim immortalized in black and white, among gigantic white orchids, cat-shaped sculptures and pyramids of books that mention him. A timeless character, also in the Bday, Giorgio Celiberti, the artist born in Udine on November 19, 1929 and who celebrated his 93rd birthday surrounded by the affection of friends, often collectors. A continuous passage of people greeted him, toasted with him, celebrated him. “My message? The most beautiful thing I can say is that people love each other, that they love each other, that they confront each other. This is the most beautiful message I can give”. (Petrussi video productions)

02:21

See also  Rugby, Italy in Dublin to chase away the rumors about exclusion from the Six Nations

You may also like

From Prascorsano to Canischio, gangs keep towns alive

Earthquake in the Marches, new shock of magnitude...

[Fairyland Zhangjiajie Peak Fans the World—Focus on the...

The tragedy of Pellegai, composed grief at the...

Zhengzhou University student protests reveal new developments |...

Latest political news. Pd: primaries on February 19,...

Heavy fog and cold air in Hebei, Henan,...

Rivarolo, 11 years of studying the cello and...

Hu Changsheng emphasized resolutely implementing the important instructions...

Died on the job, but the owner of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy