When you enter the magic of her loft-studio in Udine and you immediately find yourself a young Peggy Guggenheim immortalized in black and white, among gigantic white orchids, cat-shaped sculptures and pyramids of books that mention him. A timeless character, also in the Bday, Giorgio Celiberti, the artist born in Udine on November 19, 1929 and who celebrated his 93rd birthday surrounded by the affection of friends, often collectors. A continuous passage of people greeted him, toasted with him, celebrated him. “My message? The most beautiful thing I can say is that people love each other, that they love each other, that they confront each other. This is the most beautiful message I can give”. (Petrussi video productions)

02:21