With a variety of samples of art, photography, archaeology, heritage, design, history and peace, this March 22 begins the first season of traveling exhibitions, pieces from the Banco de la República collections that will be taken to 27 cities in the country. .

According to the issuing entity, the samples are of all kinds: for example, with original works from the Bank’s art collection such as “Paradises and gardens”, a curatorship by Luis Fernando Ramírez that brings together a set of 79 works ranging from the 17th century to the 21st century in formats such as painting, drawing, engraving, video and installation.

This exhibition is a thematic journey through works from the collection up to the present. On this occasion, outstanding pieces from the Bank’s collection will be exhibited for the first time outside of Bogotá, such as the Flemish works of the 17th century, “Adam and Eve in the Garden of Eden”, by Jan Brueghel the Younger, and “Summer and Autumn “, attributed to Jan van Kessel the Elder, or recent acquisitions by contemporary artists such as Santiago Díaz Escamilla, Kevin Mancera and Laura Huertas. Likewise, the iron piece “Terrazas” by the master Eduardo Ramírez Villamizar is part of the exhibition, which will now have a permanent place on the terraces of Salmona, to jointly confirm the heritage of pre-Hispanic aesthetics in modern and contemporary forms. among many others, which is still available at the Quimbaya Gold Museum, Armenian Cultural Center

In Bucaramanga and Villavicencio

Also with original works is “Regional Image 9. Guardian Territories”, which in this case compiles some of the works created by Colombian artists during the ninth edition of the program and which is exhibited in the cultural centers of Bucaramanga and Villavicencio.

This new selection of 92 works was structured around seven thematic axes defined by each IR9 curator, which are reflected in the same number of spaces in the exhibition room where the selected pieces reveal the artists’ concerns and realities. of a country in its territories that are permeated in their work and that are guardians of all, of nature and of the non-human that also inhabits this country.

In Cali

Likewise, there are archaeological pieces from the Gold Museum such as “Is this fixed? How and why we repair things”, which opens at the Cultural Center of Cali.

This center has 10,812 materials including books, documents, newspapers, fanzines and other consultation formats on issues of the Valle del Cauca region and its area of ​​influence in the Colombian Pacific. Notable titles include:

Newspaper “El Relator” since 1823. The only newspaper from the 19th century that remains in the city and is currently in print.

Collection of Fanzines from Cali since 1997. You can expand the information about this and how the entire movement of graphic narrative occurs in Cali with this conversation that is on Banrepcultural Youtube.

“Historical Atlas of Cali”. An inter-institutional publication of the local information units that has plans and aerial photographs of the city between the 18th and 21st centuries. A recent publication (2021) Unicatólica editorial seal.

Pasto and Valledupar

“Molas and layers of wisdom”, available in the cultural centers of Pasto and Valledupar, as well as thematic and didactic exhibitions, among which “Long live the butterflies!, a natural treasure of Colombia”, which is exhibited in the rooms alternatives to the cultural centers of Bucaramanga and Cúcuta.

“Long live the butterflies!” is a didactic exhibition that shows about three thousand two hundred species discovered to date, in one of the richest countries on the planet in butterflies. Some only exist in this part of the world.

This exhibition highlights the beauty, variety and importance of butterflies, with the aim of helping to understand the urgency of conserving forests, ravines and bushes, without which these insects and many other animals would not exist.

Buenaventura

“Pacific Cuisines, Knowledge and Tours”, available at the Buenaventura Cultural Center; “Historias de ofrendas muiscas”, which reaches the cultural centers of Quibdó and Santa Marta, and “The tiger is not how they paint it”, as well as “Reinterpretations of the nation”, in the Art Collection of the Bank of the Republic that it is exhibited in Medellín, among others.

In Bogota

“Healing: mediations to weave plural senses of peace” will be at the Pluralize Peace Thought Center of the Faculty of Human Sciences of the National University of Colombia

It is aimed at young people and adults and is carried out within the framework of the cultural project La Paz se toma la Palabra. “Healing” is an invitation to come together, open paths, mediate, cool the word and braid community. These proposals call for questioning certainties and altering beliefs.

The exhibitions will be open until August 2023, with free admission. Schedule yourself with the different support activities, such as guided tours, conferences and workshops, which are part of each exhibition.