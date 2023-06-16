Home » The artistic-cultural festival ends with success for the Day of University Kindness at the UPE
News

Everything raised during the event will help alleviate the needs of the most needy sectors.

University Kindness Day, held this week at the Universidad Privada del Este (UPE), Presidente Franco headquarters, ended with great success. This initiative and with the participation of each student paid off, since a large amount of donations were collected that will go to people in children’s homes, the elderly and neighborhoods with low-income families.

As the main activity to commemorate the Day of University Kindness, the directors of University Extension of the UPE worked with the students in a campaign whose objective is to help those who need it.

In this sense, on Tuesday, June 13, the cultural festival was held, where various artistic numbers were presented, from traditional Paraguayan dances to urban rhythms. They also enjoyed the performance of talented singers and the election of Miss and Mister University Kindness, the winner being the representative of the Faculty of Administrative and Accounting Sciences and the winner of Mister, the student of the Faculty of Architecture.

