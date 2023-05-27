The ASI bets to win several mayors in Risaralda

They are waiting to specify more pre-candidacies in the next few days in Balboa, La Celia and Mistrató. With the presence of the senator and national president of the ASI party, Berenice Bedoya Pérez, the event was held where the delivery of endorsements to the different pre-candidacies for 8 of the 14 mayors was made official…

Exclusive content for subscribers

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

