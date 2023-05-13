The Asimi derby is on fire between the Royal Army and Al-Fateh on the half card

Electronic Science – Zuhair Alali Moroccan football fans will be at the end of this week, on a date with fiery clashes for the quarter-finals of the Throne Cup for football, the 2021-2022 season. And its host, Shabab Al-Muhammadiyah, and the second, in which Nahdet Berkane, the defending champion, will be a heavy guest on the youth of Hawara, the black horse, for the competition to the limits of this role, while the match between Wydad Athletic and Al-Hasani Al-Difaa Al-Jadidi was postponed to next Wednesday due to the commitments of the continental red team, where two decisive confrontations await him against the South African Sun Downs. In the semi-finals of the African Champions League.

The Royal Army team is preparing to compete in the quarter-finals of the Silver Cup against its neighbor Al-Fateh Sports in the Asmi Khalis derby this afternoon, at the Prince Moulay Abdallah Sports Complex in Rabat. The military team is trying to continue competing on the remaining fronts after bidding farewell to the African Confederation Cup at the hands of the Algerian Capital Union, and the Throne Cup is considered one of the tournaments that would save its season in light of the fierce competition it finds from Wydad Athletic for the league shield, despite the leader topping the ranking table with 54 points. And a single point difference from Al-Ahmar (53n).

However, the same motivation, and to a greater extent, possesses the Al-Fateh team, which in turn seeks to crown its distinguished season with the title of the Throne Cup, at a time when achieving the championship title seems difficult and it is seven points away from the leader five rounds before the end of the league.

Returning to the history of the confrontations between the two teams, we find Jamal Al-Salami’s battalion outperforming the military team in the last six matches between them, with two draws and four victories, the last of which was the first leg match in the first part of the tournament. A given that the Rabat team will take into account in order to raise the morale of the players to snatch the semi-final card.

The army coach, Fernando D’Cruz, will have to compensate for the absence of first-team goalkeeper Ayoub Al-Kurd, who was punished by suspension by the Disciplinary Committee of the Royal University, after collecting four yellow cards, as well as the absence of the surviving Arab player for the same reason.

It should be noted that the Royal Army and Al-Fateh Sports Club will also face each other in the next round of the professional tournament on the 29th of this month.

And to calculate the same role, the injured Raja will leave Al-Riyadi to the city of Al-Zuhour to face Shabab Al-Muhammadiyah, the day after tomorrow, Sunday, starting from six o’clock in the evening, on the grounds of Al-Bashir Stadium in Muhammadiyah.

The green team is going through a critical period due to the poor results that have accompanied it in the league since the 19th round, when it defeated its opponent in this match (Shabab Al-Mohammadiyah) with a clean goal, after which it entered a series of negative results, the last of which was the loss from Olympique Khouribga, after which it fell to fifth place with 35 points. , with a difference of 19 points from the FAR in the lead, and it is also close to failing to secure a continental seat, which requires it to direct its focus to the Cup Championship to save its season, especially after the humiliating exclusion from the African Champions League by Al-Ahly of Egypt in the quarter-final round.

Despite the difficult circumstances and the administrative crisis in which the club is floundering this season, after the resignation of its president, Aziz El Badrawi, the players resumed their training on Tuesday night, in preparation for the quarter-final match against Fares Fadala, as they aspire, accompanied by the Tunisian coach, Munther Al-Kabir, to achieve the Silver Cup title, and thus ensure their participation in the tournament. African Confederation competition next season.

The decision of the president of the Mohammedia Youth Club, Hisham Ait Menna, to raise the ticket prices for his team’s match against Al-Raja, will add to the latter’s troubles, as he will lack the public support provided by his supporters in the decisive matches.

Ait Minna announced last Sunday that he would raise ticket prices to 2,000 dirhams ($200), starting from 100 and 200 dirhams, which will prompt most Green Eagle fans to boycott the confrontation.

The Knight of the City of Flowers is trying in various ways to take advantage of the spare period experienced by Anas Al-Zeniti’s companions in order to achieve victory and reach the semi-finals. And only 4 points behind the fall zone.

The host team suffers from significant absences, the most important of which were the two attackers, Abdul Razzaq Naqus, who received four yellow cards, and Osama Al-Malewi due to injury. While the team’s medical staff is struggling to prepare some other names for this interview, such as Marawan Aflah, who is undergoing individual training to ensure his readiness.

On the other hand, the Nahdet Berkane team will be on a relatively easy task, when it will be a heavy guest on the youth of Hawara, one of the amateur clubs, and its eye will be on winning the pass to the next round, in the match that will be hosted by the Adrar Stadium in Agadir, starting from nine in the evening of the same day.

The Hawara Youth Administration had rejected the university’s request to receive Nahdet Berkane outside the city of Oulad Taima, which has two stadiums in which the team receives its matches, namely Hassan II and November 16, before retracting its refusal and finally deciding to receive it in the city of Agadir.

Whether the confrontation takes place in Awlad Taima or outside it, the youth of Hawara are able to create a surprise and strip the Orange Knight of its title, which it achieved last season at the expense of Wydad Athletic, after the team succeeded in reaching this role at the expense of strong teams, including Nahdet Zemamra, the leader of the second national division by winning. He has two goals for a goal, which makes him a dark horse for the competition.

For his part, the Orange Knight is well aware that such matches are often marked by surprises, but the team’s desire to compensate for the modest season that it is presenting will make it search for preserving its title, in order to qualify through it for the Confederation Cup, since it is far from competing for a continental seat. During the championship competitions, in which he ranks sixth, with 34 points.

These factors will push the two teams to redouble their efforts to grab the pass card, which will make the meeting open to all possibilities.

The following is the full program for the quarter-finals of the Throne Cup:

*Saturday 13 May:

Royal Army – Al-Fateh Sports Complex (Prince Moulay Abdallah Sports Complex / 5:00 PM)

*Sunday 14 May:

Shabab Al-Muhammadiyah – Raja Athletic (Al-Bashir Stadium / 6:00 pm)

Shabab Hawara – Nahdet Berkane (Adrar Stadium / 9:00 pm)

*Wednesday 24 May:

New Hassani Defense – Wydad Athletic Club (Al-Abdi Stadium / 8:00 pm).