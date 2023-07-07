The assault of Yan Pei-Ming’s cyclopean stories – Florence

Yan Pei-Ming, Bruce Lee (2007), detail, oil on canvas, 350 × 350 cm Private collection, Photography: Alessandro Zambianchi © Yan Pei-Ming, ADAGP, Paris, 2023 – courtesy © 2023 Palazzo Strozzi

Firenze – Yan Pei-Ming he is certainly the most famous artist of Chinese origin in the world. A painter born in Shanghai in 1960 who in 1980, when the counter-reform of Deng Xiao Ping made it possible for Chinese students to leave the country, managed to leave for France where he was admitted to theNational School of Fine Arts of Dijon and therefore to settle to live beyond the Alps. And here he also finds the root of his success, in this sudden transfer from a world where Mao was ‘the father of the country’ and the very icon of the Chinese Revolution, but which is revisited in a pop key by Pei-Ming, with a which places the iconography of propaganda in a pop, Warholian perspective, becomes the very representation of an art that finds a new way of expressing itself in the West.



A little information like this is enough to have a slightly more aware look and which allows us to understand the powerful entertainment that inspires this gigantic exhibition which opened its doors at Palazzo Strozzi on 7 July and which brings to Italy for the first time in a large museum a monograph dedicated to Yan Pei_Ming. The exposure Yan Pei Ming. Story painter offers a journey of over thirty works that allow you to explore the powerful and original research of the French-Chinese artist on the relationship between image and reality, in a short circuit between personal life and collective history, symbols and icons of culture and art history between East and West.

This is how monumental intimate portraits alternate with a historical and historical-artistic iconography that is confusing. Like the three self-portraits that Pei-Ming places in the opening room, or the large portrait of the mother who supports herself in front of the large yellow canvas of the Buddha’s spiritual guide. Or the painting of the sick father which is reflected in the imaginary funeral of the artist himself to contain a very powerful death chamber of Mona Lisa where Leonardo’s icon is magnified and extended into a large landscape that enhances and cancels the same image. All dominated by a very strong black and white that eliminates all colors. And what about the Chinese room, this one dominated by red of course, and where Mao Zedong e Bruce Lee, ying and yang, Beijing and Hong Kong, are compared and then multiplied again with the colossal representations of two symbolic animals such as the dragon and the tiger. And again time, the volatility of human judgment, with Vladimir Putin e Volodymyr Zelensky, characters of the year and Time magazine covers fourteen years apart. Or the room dedicated to Italy where he puts together in three canvases Aldo Moro murdered in the Renault 4 of the BR, the butchered body of Pier Paolo Pasolini found at Lido di Ostia and a crucifix, taken and magnified from a frame from the PPP film “The Gospel according to Matthew”. And then Adolf Hitler, Benito Mussolini e Claretta Petacci upside down in Piazzale Loreto, and the multiplication of Maratil Napoleon who elects himself emperor, pope Innocent X e Goya, Velazquez . There is everything in this exhibition which is indeed made up of many stories but which wants to challenge the sleepy gaze of the public to confront it on a more important scale that of History with a capital S.

As Galansino points out in the introduction to the catalog, Yan Pei-Ming’s painting is not delicate. It is a firm and decisive hand. An assault painter who is not afraid to break through the canvas to get to the heart of the matter. True painter, who knows how to deal with matter and who at the same time has absorbed and made his own the lesson of great old masters Westerners who preceded it.

“History – said Pei-Ming – plays a fundamental role in my work, also because it is governed by the conflict between life and death, i.e. the idea of ​​the end of the human condition. I think it is precisely this perpetual struggle that move us”.

Yan Pei Ming. Story painter

Florence, Palazzo Strozzi

July 7 – September 3, 2023

edited by Arturo Galansino

