The Assembly of Formez PA members approves the 2022 budget | Formez PA
Created on: April 27, 2023
During today’s meeting of the Assembly of Formez PA members, the 2022 budget was approved. Revenues from production amount to 79 million euros.
The meeting was chaired by the Extraordinary Commissioner of Formez PA, Marcello Fiori, Head of the Public Function Department, adviser to the Prime Minister’s Office.
Publication date:
Thursday, April 27, 2023 – 2:20 pm
