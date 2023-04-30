Home » The Assembly of Formez PA members approves the 2022 budget
News

The Assembly of Formez PA members approves the 2022 budget

by admin
The Assembly of Formez PA members approves the 2022 budget | Formez PA

Home >
News >
The Assembly of Formez PA members approves the 2022 budget

Created on: April 27, 2023

During today’s meeting of the Assembly of Formez PA members, the 2022 budget was approved. Revenues from production amount to 79 million euros.
The meeting was chaired by the Extraordinary Commissioner of Formez PA, Marcello Fiori, Head of the Public Function Department, adviser to the Prime Minister’s Office.

Publication date:

Thursday, April 27, 2023 – 2:20 pm







See also  They propose to include the Carmen de Atrato-Ciudad Bolívar tunnel in the National Development Plan

You may also like

“A great team effort, conducted with innovative techniques....

Iranian President visits Syria next week

“Understanding what you want from life takes a...

Municipality of Naples – Weather alert for adverse...

Media content has become a victim of the...

Octopuses and their species

U.S. urges China to stop provocations in South...

The Algerian military regime is playing with fire…...

Kaleidoscope

Cybersecurity, Frattasi: “Too many undeclared attacks in Italy”

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy