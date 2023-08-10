The astronomical figure that Deportivo Pereira won in the Libertadores

In addition to the great participation that has made National Athletic in the Libertadores Cup, the Matecaña team has shown itself to be very firm in its game, being one of the teams that has gained the most relevance in international competition, thanks to what it has harvested since the group stage. Thats why he Deportivo Pereira It is already among the eight best on the continent.

A great draw as a visitor was the trigger for the joy of the fans who approached Atahualpa de Quito, in order to see the feat of those led by Alejandro Restrepo. A game that also counted on the luck of the qualifier for the next round, since Independiente del Valle caused concern on several occasions, but always deflected their shots.

Due to the above, the Matecaña team not only managed to enter a historical mark that teams such as millionaires and Deportes Tolima in the Libertadores, will also have an important economic injection, which is estimated at billions of pesos, being a great incentive to continue advancing firmly in ‘eternal glory’.

The amount in Colombian pesos that Deportivo Pereira won

For his passage to the quarterfinals to play against Palmeiras, the Colombian club will receive around 26 billion pesosan unenviable figure to get ahead of his economic issue, which almost left him without sports recognition a few years ago, which is why it becomes an incentive to continue marking territory in Colombian professional soccer.

In total, Deportivo Pereira accumulated 6.5 million dollars for winning this series 2-1 on aggregate, being a team that has already gone undefeated in two games in the Libertadores, with a very different outlook in the local league. , in which he barely accumulates two points in four games.