The athlete Sofía Gómez and the three tips for healthy lifestyle habits

Recently, the freediving champion, Sofía Gómez, gave the talk “De passions and uncertainties”, in the framework of the Vida Sana Fair. In this space she talked about the fears that he faces daily when doing a sport that almost no one practices, however, he made it a tool to find his well-being and tranquility.

Also, he referred to the importance of maintaining a balanced diet, without forgetting that to eat rich you don’t have to eat boring. Gomez believes that the key foods in your daily routine as an athlete are those with a good source of protein, fat and carbohydrates. He mentions the relevance of losing fear of these macronutrients because they are the key to gain strength and energy, in order to maintain a diet that meets the needs of each athlete.

The athlete gives three recommendations or tips that can work for people who are starting to participate in these activities:

  1. Patience: You must start from the base, doing things right, and step by step, since in any sport the road is long and therefore it becomes transcendental to set an objective and continue with what would be the training.
  2. Support net: It is winning to have a great team. Not just a coach, but also training partners, psychologists, physiotherapists and nutritionists among others. These people who are experts in different subjects will help make the path easier to walk.
  3. Dedication and discipline: Understanding that failures are to learn and improve is very important in the life of any athlete. You have to recognize opportunities and take them, working hard for what you want to achieve.
“Sometimes we may be seeing that we don’t perform as we want, but what really matters is never forgetting our objective, being very clear about it, as well as an adequate training plan. We must also be strong and not give up in the face of failures, but rather see them as opportunities to improve and learn.” says Sofía, who has set 3 world apnea records.

On the other hand, it is important to maintain good hydration, to recover electrolytes or liquids lost during training, as well as consume a good amount of fiber. Additionally, it is worth having excellent supplementation, guided by a sports nutritionist who is in charge of improving nutritional deficiencies if required.

Currently, the freediver is preparing to start the deep season in Dominica, there she organizes a competition with her freediving school, so she will not compete, but will be on the other side. In addition, she is preparing for the world championships in September and October in Cyprus.

