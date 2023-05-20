The Atlas Cubs suffice with the description of Africa and crown the hearts of Moroccans

Electronic Science – Hisham Al-Duraidi

The Moroccan national team for boys failed to maintain its lead against its Senegalese counterpart in the match that brought them together last night, Friday, May 19, in the drawing of the final of the African Nations Cup under 17 years, which took place at the “Nelson Mandela” stadium, in the eastern neighbor Algeria, and which ended with the victory of the Senegalese team. Two goals to one.

Although he was unable to achieve the first continental title, the national elite showed their high heels during these competitions, as they managed to overthrow in the group stage, quarter and semi-finals strong African teams, nominated since the start of the competition for the title, Nigeria, Algeria, Mali and Bafana Bafana, where they did not Someone is betting on the Atlas Cubs to reach the final for the struggle for the throne of Africa, in front of these African football schools that have dominated all continental and international competitions for this category, led by the Teranga Cubs, the extraordinary candidate.

The cubs of the coach, “Said Chiba”, last night, reflected all the speculations that preceded the match, as the Moroccan national team boys dominated the course of the match, scoring the first goal since the first twenty minutes, highlighting a high fighting spirit, which astonished the opponent and the viewer throughout the eighty minutes, which were interspersed with explicit attempts by a number of The stars of the Moroccan national team, which were not crowned with success due to the Senegalese national team’s persistence in front of its goalkeeper, like an impenetrable wall, nullified all Moroccan maneuvers.

And at a time when the national elite was waiting for the remaining few minutes of the match to pass, the referee whistle and the “Var” technique, the outcome of which is still in doubt, came to announce a penalty kick, in favor of the Senegalese, confusing the coach’s accounts, “Said Chiba.” The player “Amaro Diouf” brought the Tranga Cubs back to a tie position, which will only last for minutes, until the Senegalese return to sign the “Remontada” goal, from a ball executed from a corner kick, which was picked up by a Senegalese header, which missed both defender “Hamza Cotton” and the goalkeeper. Taha Belgouzil”, so that the Senegalese elite could compete and win the first title in its history in the U-17 category.