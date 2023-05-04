The Atlassian Cloud Day is entering the 2nd round

“Last call for all passengers of the flight to the cloud: please board!” With the end of support for Atlassian server products in February 2024, it is urgently time for the final boarding call of all Atlassian customers who still rely on the server variant. After all, the migration to the Atlassian cloud takes about half a year – and the later you start this journey, the more companies want to redeem their one-way ticket to the cloud as well.

In order to be able to start in the Atlassian Cloud as stress-free and worry-free as possible, you should find out now (!) how a cloud migration typically works, what you have to consider and who can accompany you on your journey. So that you do not have to laboriously search for this information and that none of your questions remain unanswered, we are organizing 20. Juni 2023 den 2. Atlassian Cloud Day!

Get the info you need

The Cloud Day is there for YOU – so take the opportunity to get rid of your questions, exchange ideas with others or get to know Seibert Media better as your migration companion. The event starts at 9:30 a.m. and ends around 4:00 p.m. – your catering is of course provided around the clock.

Three exciting lectures await you in the morning, which will provide you with a lot of interesting and helpful information about migration to the Atlassian Cloud. After lunch, several sessions with different focal points will be offered. And the best thing about it is that you can actively help shape it! Just enough for that via this form Enter the topics or questions that you would like to talk about and that are burning under your nails. We then try to set up suitable sessions. Is Atlassian Cloud Day THE event you’ve been looking for? Then secure your free ticket now:

A little review: That was the 1st Atlassian Cloud Day

As you can easily see from the list “2.” As you can see, we already have some practice as organizers of the Atlassian Cloud Day. Because on March 28 of this year, numerous Atlassian server customers and those interested in the cloud made their way to us in Wiesbaden to learn more about the process and the advantages of a cloud migration.

The 1st Atlassian Cloud Day was also structured in such a way that, after three exciting presentations, the participants were able to deepen their knowledge of the topics relevant to them in several sessions. In the morning, Lisa Grau, Thomas Rosin and Steve Hoffmann first gave the participants an understanding of the advantages of the Atlassian Cloud, the topic of data protection in the cloud and the migration process. Sounds exciting? Then watch the lectures as videos or download the presentation slides for free – you can find them on our event website.

In the later deep dive sessions, the variety of topics ranged from data protection assessment in the cloud to user management in the cloud Access or information about Seibert Media Academy to the “Best of Jira Cloud” and the presentation of Mantraour new intranet for Confluence Cloud.

Participate twice: Useful or a waste of time?

Have you already attended the 1st Atlassian Cloud Day and are now wondering whether it is worth attending again on June 20th? We can clearly answer this question with a “YES!” respond. The format remains the same, but other speakers and lectures await you – and you can actively help determine the topics of the deep dive sessions! In addition, your individual questions are welcome again this time (and even expressly desired). 😉

So don’t hesitate and get down to business – register now for the 2nd Atlassian Cloud Day and submit your questions and topic requests at the same time:

We look forward to you!

