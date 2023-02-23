National Athletic It has not only been a vanguard team at the local level, but also at the international level. His championships in Libertadores Cup in 1989 and in 2016, they have put the purslane team in the memory and memory of all soccer fans, in addition to the fact that players like Higuita have passed through there, who is well remembered for his famous scorpion.

In addition to its great popularity, Nacional is one of the most successful teams in Colombian soccer, so its economic aspect and the loyalty of its fans make the big brands want to join the purslane project, as was the case with Nike. Now, the paisa team reached an agreement with EA Sports and what is related to FIFA 23.

It may interest you: ‘Dimayorada’? Sanction to Deportes Tolima was lowered by the entity.

In the last few hours, and as could be seen on the social networks of the English company, in charge of bringing emotions through the game FIFA 23announced that the purslane mascot will be in the new update of the platform, so the fans of National Athletic will be able to enjoy one of its emblematic characters.

With a photograph in which “Nacho” appears, the name of Nacional’s mascot, the account of EA Sports officialized the arrival of this character in the video game, so fans of the purslane club will continue to feel identified with their team in the FIFA 23which has the rights of some teams in the FPC.