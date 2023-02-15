



The Atrato River has been undermining the small town of Domingodó, municipality of Carmen de Darién, it has destroyed thirty homes and fifty more are at high risk of disappearing.

“30 houses have gone and 50 more are at risk. We ask the National Government to please help us. Today we are affected by hundreds of families who are at risk, because of what is happening today in the township of Domingodó. We are a little scared and uncomfortable, we don’t have energy service”, said Eleodoro Robledo, president of the Carmen de Darién municipal council.