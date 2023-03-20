Home News The attacks of María Fernanda Cabal against feminists
The attacks of María Fernanda Cabal against feminists

Once again, the senator of the Democratic Center, María Fernanda Cabal, raised criticism among the citizens after some statements in which she launched herself at the ready against the feminist collectives to whom he described as “crazy” and “ugly”.

The congresswoman’s statements were made within the framework of the Forum “The Regions Return to the Center”, organized by the political community under the spokesperson for former President Álvaro Uribe Vélez last March 18 in Cartagena, capital of the department of Bolívar.

“Then they took the women and made them hate men. And they come out a little crazy on the day of the feminists, crazy, ugly, horrible, naked, horrible, and then one says but why the vindication of my rights as a woman that has been a fight, there if historical, they have it for me to steal to burn the church”, Cabal sentenced in front of several supporters of Uribismo who only managed to laugh at his statements.

See also  Gustavo Bolívar attacks Roy Barreras and defends Carolina Corcho

