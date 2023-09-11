THE ATTACKS ON THE COMMUNITY CONTINUE AT THE HAND OF THE MAYOR « CDE News

CIUDAD DEL ESTE (REDACTION) This is the Santa Ana School, whose repairs have been inaugurated by the corrupt mayor Miguel Prieto Vallejos just a month and a half ago. The smell of humidity is impressive, leaks and leaks are on the ceiling and all four sides of the walls, and the blackboards in the classrooms had to be removed, since they were installed precariously and there was a risk that they could fall.

According to the explanations of the director of the institution, the handles of all the doors do not work correctly, and the ceiling fans cannot be used due to the loud noise they make, and the students cannot hear the teachers when They teach.

The railings of the ramps for people with disabilities have already given way and fallen, and all these details show how the work was carried out in a totally precarious manner, and where corruption is what comes to light once again, in the management of the chief thief communal.

In this case of the Santa Ana school in particular, they are more than 908 million guaraníes spent from Fonacide resources, and awarded to Prieto Vallejos’ farras friend, Elvio Mareco Barrientos, of “MB Construcciones”, a company that, for today , has already changed its name and is still awarded with municipal works.

The director of the institution, Lic. Gladys Cardozo, refuses to sign the document of reception of the work taking into account that it has insurmountable defects, and the danger that the children are in is visible. Councilor Ernesto Guerín verified the defects of the construction, and regretted that the mayor continues like this, wasting citizen resources that should be used to improve the education of children.

“When we came to verify at the time of construction, we already confirmed that it was being done in a bad way, with precarious materials, the workers worked without tools and today we have this result. What this useless mayor (sic) does with the children is unforgivable,” said the legislator.

