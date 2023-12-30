Home » The Attico reaches €30 million in 2023 (+11%). Reward see now-buy now
Closing the year on the rise The Attic. The brand founded by Gilda Ambrosio e Giorgia Tordini it’s not just celebrating its debut on the catwalk during the latest edition of Milano Moda Donna. The CEO Stefano Marcovaldi he said in an interview with Wwd that the label will close the 2023 financial year with a turnover of 30 million euros, an increase of 11% compared to the turnover of 27 in 2022 and of 500% looking at the data for 2018, the year in which Remo Ruffinipresident and CEO of Monclerpurchased a 49% stake in the brand through Archivea company led by Marcovaldi e Pietro Ruffini controlled by Ruffini Partecipazioni Holding.

“In the process of building the brand, all strategic levers had to be governed from within, in full alignment with the founders’ vision,” said the CEO. Since the arrival of Archive, distribution, which was previously outsourced, has been handled internally and manufacturing agreements with suppliers have been expanded and strengthened. Since its foundation in 2016, the brand has significantly expanded its range of proposals, starting with eveningwear and then incorporating denim, tailoring, daywear, shoes, bags, beachwear and eyewear. Starting from 2020, The Attico has chosen the ‘see now-buy now’ format which continues to distinguish the brand’s distribution times: “We believe that, in terms of relevance and proximity to consumers, today it is a more modern move”.

The brand is present in 270 retailers worldwide, in geographical terms it generates 75% of its turnover in Europe and the United States, including e-tailers. Italy represents 20% of sales, while approximately 10% comes from the Middle East, with a scattered presence in the Asia-Pacific region.

“In terms of already developed areas, we do not aim to extend the perimeter of our presence, but rather to strengthen partnerships with existing customers,” said the CEO, specifying that in the Asia Pacific region the priority is the South Korean market. The accessories business, introduced with shoes for the autumn 2020 season, represents 35% of the turnover. For the moment the brand does not plan to debut in the retail segment.

Since introducing the accessories category, the label has opened a pop-up with partners of the caliber of Antonia in Milan, Antonioli in Ibiza, Galeries Lafayette in Paris, Saks e Bergdorf Goodman a New York e Harrods in London just to name a few. “Pop-ups are by definition more agile and efficient initiatives than macro-investments for permanent locations. In recent years we have thought that an excessive investment in such a strategy could bring dynamism and freshness, not only in terms of distribution strategy but also branding, while at the same time allowing us to position the brand in highly qualified locations” explained Marcovaldi.

