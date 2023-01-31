The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation summoned the former Vice Minister of Energy, Belizza Ruiz Mendoza, for next Tuesday, January 31, to give testimony within the disciplinary process for the alleged irregularities related to the document released by the Ministry of Mines called ” Balance of hydrocarbon contracts and resources available for the Just Energy Transition”.

The summons was issued by the Disciplinary Investigation Chamber and in it it is expected to know its version about the possible shortcomings that may have arisen in its preparation, subscription, use and subsequent publication, as well as the work inputs that served as support for the one that knew Public opinion.

Ruiz Mendoza, who will give his testimony under oath, will be the first of several officials who will be summoned by the control body, with the aim of identifying public servants or disciplinary individuals who have participated in the process.