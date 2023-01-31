Home News The Attorney General’s Office called the former Vice Minister of Energy, Belizza Ruiz, to testify
News

The Attorney General’s Office called the former Vice Minister of Energy, Belizza Ruiz, to testify

by admin

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation summoned the former Vice Minister of Energy, Belizza Ruiz Mendoza, for next Tuesday, January 31, to give testimony within the disciplinary process for the alleged irregularities related to the document released by the Ministry of Mines called ” Balance of hydrocarbon contracts and resources available for the Just Energy Transition”.

The summons was issued by the Disciplinary Investigation Chamber and in it it is expected to know its version about the possible shortcomings that may have arisen in its preparation, subscription, use and subsequent publication, as well as the work inputs that served as support for the one that knew Public opinion.

Ruiz Mendoza, who will give his testimony under oath, will be the first of several officials who will be summoned by the control body, with the aim of identifying public servants or disciplinary individuals who have participated in the process.

See also  Calabria, Contracts rigged in the sanitation of hospitals: regional councilor Nicola Paris arrested

You may also like

Surgeons and health science students debut in high-tech...

Chenzhou kicked off the first job fair in...

They will deliver 2 thousand lots with services...

Lisa Loring and the different actresses who have...

The key points of Wuhan’s scientific and technological...

Between songs and accordions, the teacher Adolfo Pacheco...

Illegal pick-ups continue in Cali: two people seriously...

The party group of the municipal government held...

Pension reform must have greater equity and savings:...

Optimizing business operations, breaking through pain points, recovering...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy