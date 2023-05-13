The Attorney General’s Office filed charges against the former mayor of Santander de Quilichao, Cauca – news

The then president would have entered into a bilateral contract with a person who did not have higher education or approved experience in our country.

The Attorney General’s Office filed charges against the mayor (e) of Santander de Quilichao, Cauca, Orlando Zúñiga Arias (2019) for alleged irregularities in the signing of the contract for the management of public health as support for the execution of activities arranged by the Ministry of Health and Social Protection.

The disciplinary decision also sheltered the then head of the Legal OfficeAmparo Sarria Hoyos.

Apparently, Zúñiga Arias would have celebrated the aforementioned bilateral with a person who did not meet the conditions of suitability requested for the proper execution of the agreement of wills, for not have a professional nursing degree validated in Colombia.

Likewise, the control entity questioned Sarria Hoyos’s possible ignorance of his functions, when reviewing the draft of the contract for the provision of professional services for the maternal and child area endorse that he subscribed with a contractor who, supposedly, violated the legal system for not having higher education nor experience approved in our country.

With this possible act, the former president and the former legal chief were able to transgress the principles that regulate contractual activity and the administrative function.

The Public Prosecutor recalled that “Public servants who participate in contracting with treasury resources in any capacity are obliged to seek compliance with the purposes of the contract, to monitor the correct execution of the contracted object and to protect the rights of the entity” which they represent.

At this procedural stage, the Santander de Quilichao Provincial Investigation Attorney’s Office described the offense of those investigated as very serious by way of very serious negligence.

The entity indicated that, if considered pertinent, the procedural subjects may present their version of the facts investigated and/or request or provide evidence before the corresponding prosecution official.