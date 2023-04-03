For alleged acts of corruption in contracting for more than $1,180 million.

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation formulated charges against the former mayor of La Vega, Cauca, Carlos Oliver Paz Ordóñez (2016 – 2019); and the Secretary of Planning at the time, Jerson Adrián Campo Erazo, for possible addressing in the contracting of yellow machinery for the improvement of the tertiary road network, for a value of $1,187’546,104.

For the control entity Paz Ordóñez would have favored the representative of Comercializadora MM SAS, with whom it would have agreed the terms and conditions of the contractual process, and that in the future would be part of the La Vega Consortium, also made up of the Company for Construction, Technical Studies, Machinery and Maintenance for Architectural Engineering and Civil Works SAS (CYMA), whose owner was the legal representative of that company.

The control entity questioned the municipal administration for, allegedly, allowing only MM SAS to comply with the delivery of the contractual object and receive the agreed paymentsdespite the fact that this marketer participated in the selection process through a consortium, because individually This company did not meet the qualifying requirementsneither had the experience nor the infrastructure to develop it.

The possible faults of the ex-officials were described as very serious, that of Paz Ordóñez, as fraud, because being aware of the requirements to hire, would have ignored the particular interests of the population what it represented; and that of Campo Erazo with very serious guilt for omitting the diligent surveillance of the contract that corresponded to him as supervisor.

The Provincial Attorney of Popayán considered that theThose investigated could transgress the principles of transparency, economy (planning) and responsibilitywhich regulate state contracting, among others.

The procedural subjects may present their version of the facts under investigation and/or request or provide evidence, if they deem it pertinent, before the Cali Regional Prosecutor’s Office, to which the proceedings will be forwarded.