The Attorney General’s Office ordered Invima and the Ministry of Health to test for possible shortages of medicines

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation decreed the practice of tests to investigate officials of the National Institute for Drug Surveillance (Invima) and the Ministry of Health, for the alleged shortage of drugs in Colombia.

The Disciplinary Investigation Chamber required detailed information from the Invima on the registration applications for the production, commercialization and import of medicines, the people in charge of these procedures, and the plans and strategies to overcome the delay in the issuance of the pending sanitary registrations.

It was also requested to know the medicines and active ingredients that are out of stock and at risk of being so, the communications about the non-commercialization of some of them and those that have received import authorization for a single time.

Likewise, they inquired about the communications between Invima and the Ministry of Health in relation to the lack of inputs and active principles, and they were asked to review the list provided by the Colombian Association of Comprehensive Medicine Companies (Acemi) to identify the medicines that They are out of stock, available, scarce, out of stock, at risk, under monitoring, discontinued, with some logistical difficulty, with expired Invima, on health alert or with the procedures advanced before the corresponding instance.

The Attorney General’s Office seeks to determine if there are disciplinary responsibilities on the part of Invima officials and the Ministry of Health in relation to the possible shortage of medicines in the country.

This investigation arises as a result of denunciations and complaints from citizens and health entities about the lack of medicines and the difficulty in obtaining them on the market. The practice of these tests will allow progress in the preliminary investigation and is an important step to guarantee the availability of medicines.

