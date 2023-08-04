The Attorney General’s Office requested a house measure for Nicolás Petro

As planned, this Thursday the hearing for the security measure against Nicolás Petro, the son of the head of state, and his ex-wife Day Vásquez, accused of money laundering and illicit enrichment, resumed.

And it is that thanks to Petro’s collaboration with Justice, the judicial body requested a home insurance measure, since it represents a danger to society, but in turn, if he is confined in a penitentiary center, his life may be in danger, for For this reason, the viable constitutional purpose is for him to pay a sentence from his residence.

In turn, the official of the Attorney General’s Office said that Day Vásquez will be given a measure of restrictive assurance of freedom, that is, that he must appear before the authorities and will not be able to leave the country or participate in politics. The woman received this benefit thanks to the fact that she was the first to collaborate and approach justice in order to publicize irregularities and crimes that her ex-husband was carrying out.

“The detention in the area of ​​residence is more than enough to fulfill the constitutional purpose filed by the Office of the Attorney General of the Nation,” was what prosecutor Mario Burgos said.

In the same way, the prosecutor maintained that the money, with which he increased his assets, some entered the accounts of the Altántico deputy and others to the campaigns of the current president.

“Such money, with which he unjustifiably increased his assets, some of them entered his coffers, and others to the 2022 presidential campaign, where our current president, Dr. Gustavo Petro, was elected.”Burgos said.

names mentioned

Apart from the names of Samuel Lopesierra, Gabriel Hilsaca Acosta, Óscar Camacho, in the chats revealed by the Prosecutor’s Office, more characters from the political scene are mentioned. Among them, the current candidate for mayor of Bogotá gustavo bolivar. The images show a conversation from 2021 between the eldest son of the Head of State and his then wife, where he expresses his concern about the lack of financial support for the Petro campaign due to “Bolívar’s support” for the ‘front line’ ‘.

Another name that came up in the chats was that of the former Colombian ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, who left his position after some audios were leaked where he threatened to tell the truth about the resources that entered President Petro’s campaign, in the conversation of February 12, 2022

“What’s more, I’m calling Benedetti and I’ll tell you about this situation,” Nicolás tells Day, expressing his discomfort at depending on other people.

The Prosecutor’s Office revealed the meeting that Nicolás Petro would have had with the former Minister of the Interior, Alfonso Prada, about “quotas” within that cabinet.

‘Social conscience’

Another of the contracts that the prosecutor Burgos exposed in the case was the one that the deputy had with the ‘Social Conscience’ foundation, an NGO from the Atlantic, where according to the revealed audios, the awarding of that contract was allegedly going to be manipulated. by the Government of the Atlantic in favor of the accused.

“Petro told me that he had already organized everything and well, Raul called me and told me that tomorrow he will go to review everything and sign, he is traveling and returns on Sunday, the same Monday he will sign it. He must already be signed, I’ll give you the resume of the psychologist that Petro had recommended to you, “reveals one of the audios.

Burgos makes it clear that the audios, which reveal the contracts he mentioned, were found on Vásquez’s cell phone.

“It corresponds to the contracts in the files found on the mobile device that was used and it is obtained that Mrs. Daysuris del Carmen would be related to the project carried out by a Foundation that responds to the name of Social Conscience. Honorable Member, it is important to take this situation into account,” added Burgos.

It is important to mention that ‘Social Conscience’ is represented by Gustavo de la Ossa.

movement of money

The prosecutor published a timeline where he highlighted that one of the first suspicious money movements recorded since May 12, 2021 when Petro and Vásquez received 24 million pesos. The conversations were extracted from Vásquez’s cell phone, which was delivered by herself.

In the chat you can also see how Vásquez tells Nicolás that he is counting wads of bills of $20,000 pesos from a loan to justify a house.

In one of the audios held by the accusing entity, you can hear how Petro tells his then-wife and Vásquez how much money they have and how they should manage it until the end of the month (July 1, 2021).

insurance measure

Given the evidence collected by the investigative body and with the statements of Nicolás Petro, the prosecutor requested house arrest against Nicolás Petro for collaborating with justice. For his part, against Day Vásquez, he asked that he be released but with conditions.

Feathers

The delegate of the investigative body explained what the penalties for the crime of money laundering are and indicated that these range between “10 and 30 years and that it can be increased by as much for criminal conduct.”

In the same way, Burgos highlighted that for the crime of enrichment the penalties are imprisonment from 9 to 15 years and for violation of personal data, he indicates a prison sentence of 48 to 96 months.

Resignation

Prosecutor Burgos pointed out that Nicolás Petro will resign from the Atlantic Assembly and will withdraw from all political activity.

“There is no warning that Nicolás could obstruct justice, especially when he has renounced his rights, and has indicated that he is willing to provide all the relevant evidence. Thus, Mr. Nicolás agrees to submit his resignation, and will withdraw from all political activity,” added Burgos.

Link with Lopesierra or alias ‘The Marlboro Man’.

Another important point that the accusing body pointed out was the forceful evidence that was available where the ex-wife of Nicolás Petro was heard, affirming that improper procedures were being carried out and that, in turn, she knew that they were increasing her assets illegally.

“Here we are all stealing, what happens is that he (Nicolás Petro) does not have the pants to admit what he did and accept the money that I accept, from Lopesierra,” was heard in one of the audios.

Prosecutor Mario Burgos pointed out that “Nicolás Petro acknowledged that he did receive large sums of money from Samuel Lopesierra, Gabriel Hilsaca Acosta, son of ‘Turco Hilsaca; and Óscar Camacho, as a powerful businessman from Cúcuta.”

the case

After an infidelity, the ex-wife of Nicolás Petro, Daysuris Vásquez, accused him of receiving large sums of cash, supposedly intended for the 2022 presidential campaign but which he actually used to lead a life of luxury in the city of Barranquilla.

According to prosecutor Burgos, Samuel Santander Lopesierra, who served 18 years in jail for drug trafficking in the United States, gave Nicolás Petro about 400 million pesos.

Alfonso “el turco” Hilsaca, a businessman accused in the past by the prosecutor’s office of financing paramilitary groups and planning homicides, would have given him the same amount, according to the prosecutor.

The judicial process against Nicolás Petro begins on the eve of the celebration of his father’s first year in power, which is celebrated on August 7.

On Saturday, after the arrest of his son in a police mega-operation, Gustavo Petro assured that he will guarantee the independence of justice.

