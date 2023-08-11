Home » The Attorney General’s Office requested progress in the process of handing over land to victims in Yopal – news
News

by admin
After the silence on several rights of petition presented to the Mayor’s Office of Tauramena, the Animal Collective of the municipality scheduled a march for next August 14, with which they seek to be “pensioned” the only horse that works with a traction vehicle.

The horse called “Matamba” has been with its owner Bernardo Castaño Gómez for 13 years, who points out that he knows the reality and knows that using it for this job is against the law, but given the promises of the Mayor’s Office to give him a motorcycle car, got the driver’s license and completed all the paperwork, but now they tell him that there is still no budget approved for his cargo motorcycle type vehicle.

According to Bernardo, more than 8 months have passed since officials from the Mayor’s Office visited him at his home and subjected “Matamba” to a veterinary examination, determining that he is in good condition, so the replacement process began.

They point out from the Tauramena Animal Collective, that the intention of the march, supported by Law 2138 of 2021 (Law for the substitution of animal-drawn vehicles) is that once “Matamba” of approximately 20 years of life achieves his retirement, he can be transferred to a suitable place, where he can be given rehabilitation and care for the rest of his life.

The march takes place on August 14 at 8:00 a.m., having the Fundadores Park as a meeting point, in front of the San Cayetano Catholic Church, going through several streets of the municipality, to end with a sit-in in front of the Mayor’s Office, where they wait that the current president Tele Amaya, give them a real and definitive solution.

Source: news – HOLA Casanare

