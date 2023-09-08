The Attorney General’s Office required Anla for construction without an environmental license of spurs in Playa Salguero

Although the project was initially awarded with the purpose of mitigating erosion in the tourism sector, the execution of the works began without environmental permits, a situation known to the environmental authority.l

The Attorney General’s Office asked the Director General National Authority of Licenses Environmental-Anla, Rodrigo Negrete Montes, a execute the preventive or sanctioning measures referred to by the authority that it represents, with respect to the works that without an environmental license are carried out by the District of Santa Marta-District Mayor’s Office and the Playa Salguero Temporary Coastal Protection Union.

You may be interested in: More than 12 neighborhoods without water due to maintenance in the El Roble PTAP

According to the control entity, the Anla Citizen Service Group has reiterated and confirmed the start and execution without environmental license, of the works to mitigate the erosive process in the tourism sector, requesting Negrete Montes to take the steps enshrined in the law, applicable as the case may be, without prejudice to the legal powers of other authorities.

Finally, the Attorney General’s Office also warned about the lack of confirmation of the adoption of the Coastal Erosion Master Plan sorted by Sentence delivered within a popular action, exhorting the Governor of Magdalena and the mayor of the District of Santa Marta to form a working group to address coastal erosion, particularly modifications in development plans, territorial planning and departmental and district budgets.

You may be interested in: More than 10,000 places for secondary education in public schools