The Attorney General’s Office will search for the Venezuelans missing in the waters of San Andrés

We are going to support these families in everything, a situation like this cannot go unnoticed in a democratic country like ours. We must activate all Colombian authorities so that these citizens return to their families as soon as possible.

It should be noted that, The relatives who filed the case have been collecting information for more than a month and evidence of the trip that the 35 Venezuelans undertook, material that was delivered to the entity in order to help find these people.

Among the evidence, as explained in the statement from the Attorney General’s Office, you can find videos, audios, photos, text messages and emails that would have been sent before the ship set sail for the Central American country.

Read also:How to calculate how much your premium is at the end of the year?

It should also be clarified that, according to the entity’s statement, The Attorney General’s Office was not the first option for families to ask for help In this delicate case: “the authorities of the archipelago and the entities of the national order, which have not been processed sufficiently, so they decided to go to the Attorney General’s Office for help,” the statement reads.

Finally, Margarita Cabello, through a video shared on the Attorney General’s social networks, assured that This situation must be dealt with quickly. so that the missing can return as soon as possible to their homes and to their families who are still trying to find them.

Share this: Facebook

X

