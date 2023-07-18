THE AUDIOVISUAL WORLD WRITES TO GIORGIA MELONI

To the ca Del Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

and for knowledge

To the Undersecretary to the Presidency of the Council Alfredo Mantovano

To the Minister of Culture Gennaro Sangiuliano [email protected]

Our associations represent thousands of professionals: authors, screenwriters, performing artists and voice actors, all involved in the Italian audiovisual production chain.

On the subject of inadequate compensation by streaming platforms for our categories, the lack of data necessary for the definition of compensation and the systematic lack of good faith on the part of large users in conducting negotiations with Collective Management Bodies, in recent weeks we have followed the hearings held at the Culture Commission of the Senate of the Republic; hearings born from the SIAE/META case and from the Artisti 7607/NETFLIX case.

During the hearings, the representatives of the platforms argued, with instrumental regulatory interpretations, that they were in compliance with the legal provisions regarding the transmission of data and that they paid “adequate and proportionate” fees as indicated by the copyright directive and the legislative decree transposed into our legal system.

Net of generic phrases of support for our categories, the representatives of the platforms have completely evaded the issue of information on the revenues they generate in Italy; and they did not communicate what average level of compensation the platforms correspond to the professionals involved in the works. We only heard mere self-declarations without evidence.

It should evidently be noted in these multinationals an attitude of arrogant indifference to the norms, to the institutions, to the rights of the people; multinationals that divert a large part of their revenues abroad.

Speaking at the end of the cycle of hearings, the President of AGCOM focused his speech on the presumed lack of regulatory clarity in the sector and on the equally presumed confusion arising from liberalisation, which would make the market conflictual.

He said nothing on the issue of the adequacy of the fees that platforms must pay, nothing on compliance with the principles set forth in the copyright directive which was created precisely to protect our categories, nothing on the data that platforms must communicate by law.

As if there weren’t two European directives (Barnier and Copyright) and two related transposing legislative decrees to unequivocally clarify what obligations users are required to have. Furthermore, the Chairman of AGCOM did not recall that the Authority presided over by him has not yet issued, after almost two years, the regulation envisaged by Legislative Decree 177/21.

A serious shortcoming which we ask to be promptly remedied, just as we ask that the requests presented to AGCOM by the writers on the occasion of the public consultation on said draft regulation be incorporated in the final text.

What has been briefly described is unacceptable to us, also considering that the repeated behavior of the large streaming platforms does not correspond to adequate countermeasures by the institutions. It is also surprising that the President of a Guarantee Authority such as AGCOM expresses evasive or crushed positions on the attitude of the large streaming platforms, positions that appear distant from the reality and spirit of the rules. A further manifestation of indifference towards the most basic rights of the artists we represent, to date still without a National Labor Contract, and who are now also denied access to “adequate and proportionate” compensation for the fruit of the own work, as established by law.

For these urgent and non-deferable reasons, we ask you for a meeting with a limited representation of our associations and the possibility of discussing the merits of the issues raised.